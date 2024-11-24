Entertainment

Miley Cyrus gets heartwarming birthday wish from dad Billy Ray Cyrus

The ‘Flowers’ crooner received a sweet tribute from dad Billy Ray Cyrus on 32nd birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Miley Cyrus is still daddy’s little girl!

The American singer-songwriter and actress, who turned 32 on November 23, 2024, received a heartwarming wish from her father Billy Ray Cyrus on her big day.

Taking to Instagram on his daughter’s birthday, Billy, 63, shared a couple of throwback snaps with Miley, offering peeks into the lovely father-daughter bond.

He also penned a heartwarming wish alongside the carousel of photos.

“Happy Birthday Mile!!! Hope it’s the best one ever!” wished the singer.

Explaining why he dropped the letter “y” from Miley Cyrus’ name, the Achy Breaky Heart singer wrote, “(I know I dropped the “y”. That’s what I called @mileycyrus most of her life).”

Billy Ray Cyrus Instagram
Billy Ray Cyrus Instagram

In the first frame of the carousel was an adorable throwback snap in which Billy Ray Cyrus can be seen holding his little girl in his arms. Miley, what appears to be, looked a few months old in the photo.

The second photo showcased the Flowers singer in her daddy’s arm as the duo posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, the rest of snaps featured grown-up Miley Cyrus sharing amazing bond with her dad.

“She will always be your little girl,” commented a fan, while another gushed, “There is no other idol like her, happy birthday my love I love you so much! Long years of life my love I love you.”

A third wrote, “Happy birthday to dad’s princess.”

