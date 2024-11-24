Gavin Casalegno may return to 'Summer I Turned Pretty' filming after honeymoon

Gavin Casalegno has seemingly got back to shooting the hit show, The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Gavin starred as Jeremiah Fisher in the Prime video rom-com series.
As per announcement, the filming of the show began it May 2024 and it is set to release in 2025. Third season will have 11 episodes.
The Summer I Turned Pretty also stars Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Sean Kaufman as Steven, Rain Spencer as TaylorJackie and Chung as Laure.
The popular show is based on the coming-of-age novel trilogy by Jenny Han. It follows the tale of the 16-year-old Isabel "Belly" Conklin's love triangle, as she and her family reunite with Susannah Fisher and her two sons, Jeremiah and Conrad.
A few weeks back, Gavin tied the knot with girlfriend Cheyanne King in an intimate ceremony.
Their heartfelt ceremony took place outdoors under a floral arch with pink and yellow flowers. Gavin went for a classic black suit, while his wife Cheyanne wore a strapless wedding gown with sheer white sleeves and a tulle train.
Moreover, the lovebirds are busy with their honeymoon in Maldives these days.
As soon as his honeymoon periods get over, the actor will be back to shooting the Prime Video series.
Is Gavin Casalegno friends with ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ co-star Lola Tung?
Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung became a couple by the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Their love story will get more complicated in season three with Belly having felling for Conrad.
In real life, they are good friends.