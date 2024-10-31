Tom Brady in shock after Gisele Bündchen starts family with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady reportedly 'never imagined' that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen would consider starting a family with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
As per Page Six, the source shared that the retired NFL star “knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.”
They added, “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”
According to the tipster, Brady “after the initial shock wore off,” Brady, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the supermodel, has “grown used to the idea and he’s happy for Gisele.”
The source went on to say, “At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business.”
To note, on Monday the news was made public that Bündchen, 44, is pregnant and expecting her first child with Valente.
The couple began dating in June 2023 after the model divorced her former husband Tom Brady in October 2022.