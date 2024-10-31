Entertainment

Tom Brady in shock after Gisele Bündchen starts family with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant and expecting her first child with Joaquim Valente

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Tom Brady in shock after Gisele Bündchen starts family with Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady in shock after Gisele Bündchen starts family with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady reportedly 'never imagined' that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen would consider starting a family with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

As per Page Six, the source shared that the retired NFL star “knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.”

They added, “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”

According to the tipster, Brady “after the initial shock wore off,” Brady, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the supermodel, has “grown used to the idea and he’s happy for Gisele.”

The source went on to say, “At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business.”

To note, on Monday the news was made public that Bündchen, 44, is pregnant and expecting her first child with Valente.

The couple began dating in June 2023 after the model divorced her former husband Tom Brady in October 2022.

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95

Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Taylor Swift’s childhood stage performance wins Travis Kelce’s heart
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Jennifer Garner channels Jenna Rink in iconic Halloween makeover: WATCH
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Justin Timberlake aims to reconnect with Jessica Biel amid marital woes
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Selena Gomez claps back at Tony Hinchcliffe after 'garbage' joke
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Robert Pattinson lands in Boston for 'The Drama' filming with Zendaya
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White get engaged, actress flaunts 5-carat diamond ring
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Martha Stewart reveals years of infidelity by her husband
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween