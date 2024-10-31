Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement

Prince William has finally addressed the ongoing criticism surrounding his homelessness project in new documentary.
The 42-year-old has given a powerful response to the critics who have been questioning if he is the right person to talk about or work for a social cause like homelessness.
In his two-part ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the father-of-three explained why this project Homewards has been his vision.
In response to a question that given his privileged upbringing if William is the right person to handle this issue, he replied, "I think everyone having a right to a safe home benefits us all."
"I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need and I see that as part of my role, why else would I be here if I am not using this role properly to influence and help people while I can," he added.
In the first part of his documentary, released earlier, the heir to the throne revealed how his mother Princess Diana used to tell him and brother Prince Harry sufferings of homeless people.