Entertainment

Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas marriage 'beautiful' after divorce

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023, before tying knot in 2019

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas marriage beautiful after divorce
Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas marriage 'beautiful' after divorce

Sophie Turner has good things to say about her estranged marriage!

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their 2024 Women of the Year issue, the Games of Throne actress opened up about her marriage to Joe Jonas after their highly publicized divorce.

"I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad," Turner said.

While, she didn’t say much about their relationship as a couple, the actress added, "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in 2019 after three years of dating. However, the singer filed for divorce in Florida in September 2023, requesting shared custody of their children.

The lengthy legal battle reached a settlement in September 2024, with returning to her native UK.

“I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England,” Turner said.

She further added, “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement

Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement
Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash

Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash
E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’

E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization

WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization

Entertainment News

WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Justin Bieber lands in trouble after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz decide split after major realization about relationship
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Tom Brady in shock after Gisele Bündchen starts family with Joaquim Valente
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Taylor Swift’s childhood stage performance wins Travis Kelce’s heart
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Jennifer Garner channels Jenna Rink in iconic Halloween makeover: WATCH
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Justin Timberlake aims to reconnect with Jessica Biel amid marital woes
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Selena Gomez claps back at Tony Hinchcliffe after 'garbage' joke
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Robert Pattinson lands in Boston for 'The Drama' filming with Zendaya
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson