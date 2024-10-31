Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas marriage 'beautiful' after divorce

Sophie Turner has good things to say about her estranged marriage!
During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their 2024 Women of the Year issue, the Games of Throne actress opened up about her marriage to Joe Jonas after their highly publicized divorce.
"I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad," Turner said.
While, she didn’t say much about their relationship as a couple, the actress added, "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."
Turner and Jonas tied the knot in 2019 after three years of dating. However, the singer filed for divorce in Florida in September 2023, requesting shared custody of their children.
The lengthy legal battle reached a settlement in September 2024, with returning to her native UK.
“I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England,” Turner said.
She further added, “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.