Taylor Swift gets seal of approval from Ryan Reynolds: 'Best things I’ve seen/heard/felt'

Taylor Swift wins over BFF Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds!
The Deapoold star attended Swift's Eras Tour show in New Orleans with Lively and their daughter James, over the weekend.
Now, Reynold took to his Instagram account on Thursday to gush over Swift’s “athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon.”
“When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans,” he wrote alongside a carousel of photos from Swift’s epic show.
Reynolds continued, “Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA — a town that’s been thru so much for so long.”
“The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways. And in 2024, (where that feeling is scarce as hell) it’s a special and incredibly rare thing,” he added.
Reynolds ended his long heartwarming paragraph, heaping praises on Swift, with cracking a few jokes.
“It’s gigantic but intimate. The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute,” he added.
Ryan Renolds post also featured Kam Saunders mother, who sat and watched Tyalor Swifts show with him and Blake Lively.