Health

Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease

US Centers for Disease Control warned about the increasing number of pneumonia cases among kids

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Atypical pneumonia, which is also called walking pneumonia cases, is surging among children at an alarming rate in the US.

According to People, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in an alert that lung infection caused by the bacteria Mycoplasma pneumoniae is increasing sharply among kids.

Dr. Matthew Isaac Harris told People that the symptoms of walking pneumonia include cough and fever. The patient could have “a week to two weeks of worsening cough” and sometimes a little fever.

Responding to the question of why the infection is spreading rapidly among kids, he replied, “They're constantly coughing in small classrooms or nursery schools or in playgroups. The things that put kids at higher risk are just their exposure to other kids who are constantly coughing in their vicinity. The spike this year happens every couple of years. It is highly infectious.”

He suggested, “Kids tolerate honey very well. Honey is a natural anti-cough medication. I would encourage parents not to use any cough medications in children that are not approved by their pediatrician.”

Dr. Harris recommended parents that they did not need “to run to the pediatrician every time their child's coughing,” adding they only need to see a pediatrician when coughing does not get better in a week to ten days. 

