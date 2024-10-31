Maya Ali shares stunning photos from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ set

Trending

Maya Ali recent drama 'Sunn Mere Dil' features her in a lead role with Wahaj Ali

  • October 31, 2024
Maya Ali dropped some adorable behind-the-scene pictures from the set of hit drama Sunn Mere Dil.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Teefa in Trouble actress shared captivating photos, dressed in a white outfit with a pink scarf draped around her neck, complimented with pink traditional shoes.

Similarly, the Mann Mayal star clicked the pictures in the lawn of the set, holding script in her hands which suggests she was memorizing her lines.

Alongside the image, Maya captioned her picture "Director to AD, Maya ko lines yaad karwao".

Meanwhile Maya,"pehle me apna shoot to karwa loon" (Director to AD: Get Maya to memorize her lines; meanwhile, Maya says, 'Let me finish my shoot first.)

As Maya dropped her mesmerizing pictures, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to praise her performance in the drama.


One user in awe penned, "Your acting makes me think like you are sadaf in real life, such innocent and calm nature uffff… also your mannu character made me fall for you, Love from India"

"Amazing sadaf we cried with you yesterday such an emotional and heartbreaking scene" an admirer expressed.

A fan addressed the Sunn Mere Dil star by her character's name, Sadaf, stating, "Beautiful clicks, Sadaf."

On the work front, Maya Ali is currently appearing in drama Sunn Mere Dil alongside the heartthrob Wahaj Ali. 

