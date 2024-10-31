Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding

The match between Real Madrid and Valencia has been postponed as the southern and eastern parts of Spain are under severe flooding.
This match was previously scheduled to take place on the Saturday, as per BBC Sports.
As per multiple outlets, the city of Valencia received more than a year's worth of rain in just eight hours on October 29.
At least 140 people have been killed and dozens are missing in the area.
Considering this, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has postponed all the matches scheduled to take place in the Valencia region.
While, in Liga F, which is the top league for women’s football, the matches between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid v Levante have also been postponed.
All the clubs were itself approaching the RFEF to postpone all the professional matches.
Meanwhile, Copa del Rey matches, including Valencia's trip to Parla Escuela, had already been rescheduled.
Villarreal's La Liga meeting with Rio Vallecano has also been cancelled, along with three games in the Segunda division - Castellón vs RC Ferrol, CD Eldense against SD Huesca and Malaga's trip to Levante.
The RFEF also announced the plans to pay tribute to the families of those who lost their precious lives in the devastated flooding.