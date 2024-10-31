Sports

Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding

Copa del Rey matches, including Valencia's trip to Parla Escuela, had already been rescheduled

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding
Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding

The match between Real Madrid and Valencia has been postponed as the southern and eastern parts of Spain are under severe flooding.

This match was previously scheduled to take place on the Saturday, as per BBC Sports.

As per multiple outlets, the city of Valencia received more than a year's worth of rain in just eight hours on October 29. 

At least 140 people have been killed and dozens are missing in the area.

Considering this, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has postponed all the matches scheduled to take place in the Valencia region.

While, in Liga F, which is the top league for women’s football, the matches between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid v Levante have also been postponed.

All the clubs were itself approaching the RFEF to postpone all the professional matches.

Meanwhile, Copa del Rey matches, including Valencia's trip to Parla Escuela, had already been rescheduled.

Villarreal's La Liga meeting with Rio Vallecano has also been cancelled, along with three games in the Segunda division - Castellón vs RC Ferrol, CD Eldense against SD Huesca and Malaga's trip to Levante.

The RFEF also announced the plans to pay tribute to the families of those who lost their precious lives in the devastated flooding.

A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music

A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music
Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations
Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding

Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease

Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease

Sports News

Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Jos Buttler signs one-year contract extension with ECB
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Alcaraz receives support on ‘realistic’ response to Sinner’s money claims
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Manchester United offers 10 million euro to Sporting for Ruben Amorim
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Why Man City and Liverpool snubbed future Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim?
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Alcaraz after Ronaldo's 'SIUUU,' mimics Neymar's iconic celebration in Paris
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Erik ten Hag gets snubbed by three Manchester United legendary players
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Real Madrid boycotting Ballon d'Or
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Rúben Amorim inches closer to Manchester United job after official statement
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram