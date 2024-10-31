Trending

Sanai Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate son Izhaan's 6th birthday separately

Sanai Mirza and Shoaib Malik, the estranged couple, welcomed son, Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Sanai Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrates son Izhaan 6th birthday separately
Sanai Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrates son Izhaan 6th birthday separately

Sanai Mirza and Shoaib Malik have celebrated son Izhaan’s 6th birthday but separately.

The Indian tennis star and former wife of national cricketer Malik took to her Instagram account on Thursday to ring in Izhaan’s special day.

“My baby boy I can’t believe you are 6. you are the reason for my smile. Happy birthday laddu,” she a wrote alongside a carousel of photos from their intimate birthday celebrations.

The first post featured an adorable picture of Mirza with her son, in which she could be seen planting a sweet kiss on Izhaan’s cheek.

While the next image showed Izhaan with his football-themed cake adorned with characters of two footballers with one featuring his name on the shirt while other has "Ronaldo" written on it.

Malik also shared a sweet clip of Izhaan’s birthday celebration with him.

“Happy birthday champ! May you have many more years filled with laughter and love Izzu Baba always has your back and may you grow up to make us all proud,” he wrote alongside the video.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed son, Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.

However, the estranged couple parted ways in 2023, and Shoaib married actress Sana Javed earlier this year.

A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music

A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music
Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations
Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding

Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease

Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease

Trending News

Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Maya Ali shares stunning photos from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ set
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Ananya Panday's father makes surprising revelation about 'CTRL' actress
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Top 5 spooky Bollywood movies to watch this Halloween
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Ananya Panday celebrates 26th birthday with family amid 'CTRL' success
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Fahad Mustafa, Meerub Ali wish Asim Azhar on his 28th birthday
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Aima Baig blasts Sara Raza over auto-tune claims: ‘Attention-seeking aunty’
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Priyanka Chopra marks special occasion with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Mawra Hocane documents her 'life lately' in new video
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Salman Khan gets new death threat, Mumbai police launches probe
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism