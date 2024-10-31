Sanai Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate son Izhaan's 6th birthday separately

Sanai Mirza and Shoaib Malik have celebrated son Izhaan’s 6th birthday but separately.
The Indian tennis star and former wife of national cricketer Malik took to her Instagram account on Thursday to ring in Izhaan’s special day.
“My baby boy I can’t believe you are 6. you are the reason for my smile. Happy birthday laddu,” she a wrote alongside a carousel of photos from their intimate birthday celebrations.
The first post featured an adorable picture of Mirza with her son, in which she could be seen planting a sweet kiss on Izhaan’s cheek.
While the next image showed Izhaan with his football-themed cake adorned with characters of two footballers with one featuring his name on the shirt while other has "Ronaldo" written on it.
Malik also shared a sweet clip of Izhaan’s birthday celebration with him.
“Happy birthday champ! May you have many more years filled with laughter and love Izzu Baba always has your back and may you grow up to make us all proud,” he wrote alongside the video.
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed son, Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.
However, the estranged couple parted ways in 2023, and Shoaib married actress Sana Javed earlier this year.