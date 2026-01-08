Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture

Entertainment
Katy Perry posts intimate unseen photos with Justin Trudeau days after major snub

Katy Perry has subtly debunked Justin Trudeau break up rumours in new Instagram post.

The Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker fuelled split speculations last week as she excluded Justin from her 2025 wrap reel on Instagram.

This minor yet shocking move from Katy stirred quite the frenzy as many fans assumed she and the former Canadian Prime Minister are not together anymore.

Now, exactly one week after the supposed snub, Katy has shared two never-before-seen photos with Justin as she offered a look into her holiday season.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday January 7, 2026, to share her first post of the year, featuring her holiday highlights.

The carousel which included pretty adorable yet random photos and videos was concluded with two photos of Katy and Justin together.

First photo - clicked by the Dark Horses songstress herself saw Justin striking a pose while swimming at the beach.

While the second photo saw Katy planting a kiss on Justin's cheek as they clicked a selfie at the beach.

Before dating Justin, Katy Perry was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom for almost 9 years - they also share a daughter, Daisy.

