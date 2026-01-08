Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • By Riba Shaikh
Queen Rania cannot get over the beauty of one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 8, the Queen of Jordan shared a carousel of her gorgeous photos from her trip to Wadi Rum.

Rania - accompanied by her daughter Salma offered a peek into the mother-daughter duo's exotic getaway.

Both Rania and Salma exuded their age defying beauty in western outfits, accentuated with beautiful keffiyehs.

"With Salma in Wadi Rum, the heart of South Jordan... Beauty incomparable to any spot on earth With Salma in Wadi Rum… Call me biased, but I simply cannot imagine a more breathtaking spot on Earth. A must-see, and just a short drive away from our stunning Petra!," read the caption alongside the photos.

