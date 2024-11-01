World

Astonishing discovery unveils secrets of America’s oldest surviving tombstone

The tomb is believed to be that of Sir George Yardley, an early English colonial governor

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Astonishing discovery unveils secrets of America’s oldest surviving tombstone
Astonishing discovery unveils secrets of America’s oldest surviving tombstone

In a surprising discovery, researchers have found a new piece of the puzzle of the oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States.

As per CNN, a beautifully carved black limestone slab was originally set into the floor of the second church in Jamestown, Virginia.

This discovery about the gravestone’s origin will help researchers to completely understand about the individual to whom the gravestone likely belonged.

By analyzing the small fossils inside the limestone, it is known that the small ancient organisms preserved in the rock were from Europe.

Lead study author Marcus Key, a geoscientist and the Joseph Priestley Professor of Natural Philosophy said in a statement, “These stones are quite heavy, and the most expensive part of the stone is not the stone itself, but the transportation costs. … To me, that was surprising, that there was somebody that was affluent enough to want to exhibit their wealth and memorialize themselves with such an expensive proposition.”

As per the study, the heavy stone was sent from Belgium to London for carving and then transported across the Atlantic Ocean to its final resting place in Jamestown.

Researchers said that this journey probably took around one year.

The tomb is believed to be that of Sir George Yardley, an early English colonial governor and one of the first slaves in America, who was knighted in 1618.

Astonishing discovery unveils secrets of America’s oldest surviving tombstone

Astonishing discovery unveils secrets of America’s oldest surviving tombstone
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Death toll rises to terrifying number as Spain faces severe flooding crisis

Death toll rises to terrifying number as Spain faces severe flooding crisis
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik

Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik

World News

Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Death toll rises to terrifying number as Spain faces severe flooding crisis
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
How will US presidential election results impact Middle East's future?
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari suffers foot fracture upon arrival in Dubai
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Temu under scrutiny: European Commission investigates Chinese E-commerce giant
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Why Elon Musk missed court hearing on $1 million election giveaway?
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
North Korea tests new ballistic missile to threaten US
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Trump rides ‘garbage’ truck ‘in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden’: Watch
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Tarantula illegal trade: A threat to world’s famous spider species