Kylie Jenner’s dazzling Demi Moore’s 'striptease' costume steals Halloween

Demi Moore reacts to the Kylie Cosmetic founder rocking her iconic striptease character

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Kylie Jenner raised the temperature for spookey season with her “striptease” costume.

On Thursday, October 31, 2024, the Kylie Cosmetic founder channelled Demi Moore's Striptease character for costume this Halloween season.

Back in 1996 movie, Demi portrayed Erin Grant, a helpless woman who started stripping to earn money for a custody battle against her ex-husband.

The Kardashians star went for two different looks to pay tribute to the Andrew Bergman-directed film.

In one post, Kylie was covering her legs with her hands for a movie poster shoot, tagging Demi , 61.

The 27-year-old social media star recreated one of the veteran actress’s jaw-dropping lingerie outfits from the film, writing "striptease 96."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Demi reposted the pictures, penning, "Love this!! Nailed it @kyliejenner.”

Shortly after Kylie posted her 2024 Halloween costume, her fans ran towards the comment section to appreciate her talent.

A fan wrote, “Kylie probably eats 1000 Demi Moore for breakfast, I mean look at that costume..sheesh.”

Another commented, “You clearly won the best halloween costume word Miss Jenner.”

“When it comes to Kardashians, this queen never disappoints. She ate with no crumbles left.”

The Halloween pictures comes after Kylie posted the monthly photo dump earlier this week.

Entertainment News

Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form welcome new addition to their family
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘spend Halloween participating’ in US elections
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Halloween in adorable animal costumes
Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween
Taylor Swift gets seal of approval from Ryan Reynolds: 'Best things I’ve seen/heard/felt'
Kanye West to make ex Kim Kardashian's 'worst nightmare' true
Rihanna makes it her 'mission' to find girlfriend for Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion makes sombre confession about mental health struggles
Top 5 spooky characters to channel this Halloween
Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas marriage 'beautiful' after divorce
Justin Bieber lands in trouble after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz decide split after major realization about relationship