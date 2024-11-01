Entertainment

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz channel E.T. in show-stopping Halloween costume

Heidi Klum hosted her 23rd annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024


Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz took Halloween to extraterrestrial levels this year, debuting a jaw-dropping E.T.-inspired costume that left fans in awe.

The 51-year-old supermodel hosted her 23rd annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York: The Venue on Music Row.

Klum and her husband Tom turned heads as they graced the event as female and male versions of E.T. from Steven Spielberg's 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

While conversing with PEOPLE, Klum told on the red carpet about her decision to be in the character E.T. because it has been "part of most of our lives" and she's always been "a big fan."

"[I] kind of thought about the universe in a different way and I thought E.T. was so cute and how he was wiggling around and all the moments when E.T. got dressed up with a wig and everything so I just thought it would be fun to become E.T. and especially to see two," she said.

The outfit has a motorised helmet with moveable eyes and lips, as well as a glowing fingertip that pays homage to the popular film, according to The New York Times.

Klum revealed that she had completed her final fittings for her costume on Wednesday.

