Carlos Alcaraz lauds Ugo Humbert after shock exit from Paris Masters

Four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz's Paris Masters campaign once again ended without reaching the finals rounds with a shock defeat from Ugo Humbert.
According to The Indian Express, Humbert stunned Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 7-5, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, to reach the quarterfinals.
After winning the match, the Frenchman expressed, "There were some incredible points; I think I have just experienced one of my greatest moments on a tennis court. I don't want it to end here."
Moreover, the Spanish opponent also praised him in the post-match conference. He told the press, “I have to congratulate Ugo. His performance has been really high. The way he hits the ball is unbelievable."
The 21-year-old also complained about the Paris Masters’ courts, saying, “When I played the first match, the stats came out that it is the fastest court in the Masters 1000, probably on the tour right now. This is crazy. I don't know. Probably and the fastest one, you know, in the last ten years in this tournament."
Alcaraz said he just cannot understand why organizers have to change the court a lot not only from other tournaments but in the same tournament as well.
Humbert will face Jordan Thompson in the Paris Masters quarterfinals on Friday, November 1, 2024.