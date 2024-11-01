Trending

Nora Fatehi reveals inhibitions about her costume in 'Dilbar' song

  Web Desk
  November 01, 2024
Nora Fatehi, who is known for her dance sequences in popular Hindi films, recently revealed why she had refused to shoot the Dilbar song.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne the Canadian actress related to her outfit in the dance number.

While reflecting on the times, she said, “When I sat with those filmmakers, the first thing I said is, ‘Look, we can make this into an item song and we can just look hot and sexy and end of story, or we could change the game and make this more into a dance-oriented visual, a dance-oriented experience where people don’t have to be uncomfortable to watch it with their families and kids.”

Another added, “They can watch it and be like, ‘Oh, what dance style is this?’, ‘Look at the hook step, that’s crazy, I want to try it. Most girls who appeared in such songs kind of want to show a bit of skin and then boom, the song is still going to be a hit.”

“You don’t really need to push yourself with the choreography, but I had that requirement that it has to be heavy on choreography. When they brought me the blouse, it was too tiny, and I had to put my foot down. I said, ‘Guys, I cannot wear this. Don’t oversexualise me,” she further revealed her take on oversexualized outfits.

Nora elaborated, “I get it, it’s a sexy song, we are all inherently sexy, but we don’t have to be vulgar about it’. In the morning, when we were about to shoot the song they had to make a new blouse.”

In conclusion, “They had to reconstruct the new blouse that made me comfortable. To some people, it still looks over sexy maybe, but for me, it was whatever I was comfortable with compared to what they were going to give me.”

