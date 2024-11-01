Discover 5 exercises to reduce cancer risk 

The risk of cancer can be lowered by maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise like walking, which promotes cardiovascular health and overall well-being.
Data suggests that participating in strenuous activities for 45-60 minutes a day, five days a week, or doing at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise can help prevent cancer and assist in the recovery of patients.
An oncology surgeon and member of DocTube, Dr. Zahid Zahiri, emphasized that "maintaining an active lifestyle is a crucial step in cancer prevention. Making physical activity a priority can ultimately lead to better health outcomes and reduced cancer risk."
Other than walking, these 5 exercises can contribute to a healthy lifestyle by incorporating them into your routine.
Strength training:
Strength training focused on building muscle strength, metabolism, and making bones stronger, which is important for the growing age.
Yoga:
Physical and emotional health can be associated with yoga deep breathing and mindful practices, which further support a healthy lifestyle.
Swimming:
Swimming regularly helps to maintain a healthy weight, which is important because obesity is a threat to many types of cancer.
The versatile exercise can also promote cardiovascular and muscle health.
Deep breathing:
Deep breathing activates the body’s relaxation response, which lowers the stress.
Chronic stress negatively impacts the immune system and promotes inflammation, both of which are linked to creating cancer cells.
Cycling:
At last, cycling is a great option that links cardiovascular benefits with low-impact exercise.
Regular cycling maintains a healthy weight, which can reduce the risk of breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancer.