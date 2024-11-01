Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool

WhatsApp is trying new ways to enhance its users’ conversations experience

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool
WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool

WhatsApp is working on a new and unique feature to enhance the users’ experience.

As per WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing an automatic text formatting tool feature!

Previously, the Meta-owned platform announced that it was rolling out a new feature to get link info on Google.

This feature will allow users to verify the authenticity of links shared in their chats and groups by simply allowing them to search for more details directly from Google.

Now, WhatsApp intends to enhance the feature for a better experience.

Source: WEBetaInfo
Source: WEBetaInfo

This updated feature will automatically add underlines to links, which helps users to easily distinguish links from regular text.

This feature will also bold group automatically within message bubble to make them more noticeable.

An automatic text formatting tool feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.23.9 and will be gradually rolling out to all users in the future.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that helps users to easily organize their sticker collections.

As per several reports, the feature will allow users to easily manage their sticker collections more effectively by selecting stickers at once to delete or to add to my favourites by moving them to the top.

With the help of this feature, users will be able to create their own sticker packs directly within WhatsApp.

Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach

Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach
Sabrina Carpenter follows Kylie, Kendall Jenner's lead for Halloween

Sabrina Carpenter follows Kylie, Kendall Jenner's lead for Halloween
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Melania Trump, 5 worst celebrity statues ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Melania Trump, 5 worst celebrity statues ever
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'

Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'

Sci-Tech News

Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
NASA's Mars rover captures rare 'googly eye' solar eclipse on red planet
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
World's oldest-known tadpole fossils discovered from Argentina: Details
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
CEO reveals over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
China's youngest astronaut crew reaches space station in historic mission