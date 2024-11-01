WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool

WhatsApp is working on a new and unique feature to enhance the users’ experience.
As per WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing an automatic text formatting tool feature!
Previously, the Meta-owned platform announced that it was rolling out a new feature to get link info on Google.
This feature will allow users to verify the authenticity of links shared in their chats and groups by simply allowing them to search for more details directly from Google.
Now, WhatsApp intends to enhance the feature for a better experience.
This updated feature will automatically add underlines to links, which helps users to easily distinguish links from regular text.
This feature will also bold group automatically within message bubble to make them more noticeable.
An automatic text formatting tool feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.23.9 and will be gradually rolling out to all users in the future.
Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that helps users to easily organize their sticker collections.
As per several reports, the feature will allow users to easily manage their sticker collections more effectively by selecting stickers at once to delete or to add to my favourites by moving them to the top.
With the help of this feature, users will be able to create their own sticker packs directly within WhatsApp.