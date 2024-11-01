Prince William set to embark on new journey without Kate Middleton

Prince William is set to embark on a pivotal visit to Cape Town, South Africa, without beloved wife Kate Middleton.
The upcoming trip, from November 4 to 7 will mark William's first official trip to the country since 2010, with the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony taking center stage.
Earthshot Prize awards which are being described as his "Super Bowl moment," will be held on November 6, celebrating innovative environmental solutions across Africa.
During his stay, the 42-year-old will engage with local communities, explore groundbreaking initiatives, and highlight Africa's crucial role in developing climate solutions.
The purpose of the visit is to address the global environmental challenges, particularly in Africa, which is disproportionately affected by climate change despite the smallest contributor into global warming.
However, African innovators are rising to the challenge, creating solutions that address urgent environmental and health issues, generate green jobs, and improve livelihoods.
The Earthshot Prize has recognized this innovative spirit, with nearly 1,000 African-focused solutions nominated since 2021.
Almost one in five Earthshot finalists operate in Africa.
In addition to this, Prince William will also attend the United for Wildlife Global Summit, addressing wildlife crime.
This comes at a critical time when nature loss and biodiversity decline have reached a global crisis point.