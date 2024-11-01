Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach

Manchester United has appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach on Friday, November 1.
Amorim has signed a contract with the club that will last until June 2027, as per BBC Sports.
Earlier, Manchester United dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after the team’s poor start to the season.
Later, Ten Hag’s assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as the interim manager, who will continue his role for the next three fixtures.
In a statement, the club said that "Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.”
With the appointment, Amorim has now become the sixth permanent manager of the club since Sir Alex Ferguson.
The 39-year-old is set to join Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon on Monday, November 11.
While, Sporting confirmed in an official statement that Manchester United will pay 11 million euros (£9.25m) to buy Amorim’s contract.
No announcement has been made yet regarding Amorim's coaching staff.
Amorim's first game as the head coach of the club will be against newly promoted Ipswich in the Premier League on November 24.
While, his first home game will be against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on November 28.