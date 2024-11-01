Paris Hilton channels Ariana Grande’s Glinda from ‘Wicked’ on Halloween

Paris Hilton is getting Halloween inspiration from Ariana Grande’s Wicked character!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 1, The Simple Life actress shared a big carousel of gorgeous photos where she channeled Glinda from the upcoming epic musical fantasy film.
The dreamy snaps featured the actress along with her husband and two kids, all dressed in adorable Halloween looks.
“Are you a good witch, or a bad witch? Channeling my inner Glinda @ArianaGrande,” wrote Paris Hilton alongside the carousel.
She continued, “We are so ready to see #Wicked and meet the wizard.”
The hotel heiress wore a drop-dead gorgeous puffy pink ensemble with a wand in her hand. As for her hair, she wore a blonde wig that was complemented with a crown.
Meanwhile, her husband Carter Reum was dressed in a magician suit with a big hat.
Hilton dressed her son in a checkered shirt with matching maroon trouser and socks, while her daughter exuded princess vibes in a beautiful blue frock and coordinated hairband.
The dreamy snap featured the sweet family surrounded by bunches of flowers in a big bubble, while the background showcased a forest, giving a whole Glinda vibe.
“SO beautiful! You are naturally so magical. You don’t even need a costume lol,” praised first fan.
Another complimented, “Wickedly stylish and iconic.”
Meanwhile, the third gushed, “The vibe is so magical. I’m obsessed.”
To note, Ariana Grande’s Wicked is scheduled to release in Sydney on November 3, and in the United States on November 22, 2024.