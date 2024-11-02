Royal

King Charles makes major financial move with Prince Andrew as royal rift deepens

The British monarch made a new move after months of internal feud with disgraced royal

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
King Charles has officially cut off Prince Andrew from royal duties, signalling a new low in the bond between the two brothers.

As per the Mirror, the new book claimed that the British monarch made a new move after months of internal feud.

Earlier, King Charles had asked his disgraced brother to relocate into Frogmore Cottage, but now he wanted him to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.

The Keeper of the Privy Purse got the order to sever the disgraced Duke of York’s annual personal allowance, said to be worth £1million a year.

Additionally, Andrew will also not have his private security detail reimbursed.

According to a source, the new biography by royal writer Robert Hardman, claimed, “The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,"

Before this, it was reported that Charles warned his brother about the dire repercussions if Andrew did not leave the Royal Lodge.

Charles was irritated by Prince Andrew's refusal to shift to the royal lodges despite the prior requests.

Andrew's refusal to take up the new property after previous requests is reported to have annoyed Charles.

A royal source told the Times in the summer, "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."

Royal News

Princess Anne proudly flaunts King Charles’ special gift in latest appearance
Prince Harry's Christmas plans hang in balance amid security concerns
Urgent call for Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles amid health concerns
Queen Camilla joins Prince William in documentary spotlight
Who did Princess Anne reach out to first as Queen's health declined?
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gets into Halloween spirit with eerie costumes
Prince William set to embark on new journey without Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle deals with fresh blow amid Prince Harry 'separation'
Prince Harry losing last chance to reconcile with King Charles before monarch's death
Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Princess Eugenie lands in serious trouble over Harry, Meghan friendship