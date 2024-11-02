King Charles makes major financial move with Prince Andrew as royal rift deepens

King Charles has officially cut off Prince Andrew from royal duties, signalling a new low in the bond between the two brothers.
As per the Mirror, the new book claimed that the British monarch made a new move after months of internal feud.
Earlier, King Charles had asked his disgraced brother to relocate into Frogmore Cottage, but now he wanted him to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.
The Keeper of the Privy Purse got the order to sever the disgraced Duke of York’s annual personal allowance, said to be worth £1million a year.
Additionally, Andrew will also not have his private security detail reimbursed.
According to a source, the new biography by royal writer Robert Hardman, claimed, “The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,"
Before this, it was reported that Charles warned his brother about the dire repercussions if Andrew did not leave the Royal Lodge.
Charles was irritated by Prince Andrew's refusal to shift to the royal lodges despite the prior requests.
A royal source told the Times in the summer, "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."