Sabrina Carpenter’s iconic ‘Lizzie McGuire’ look gets nod from Hilary Duff

The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ artist channeled Hilary Duff’s iconic igloo look from ‘Lizzie McGuire’ this Halloween

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter is an igloo this Halloween!

For the 2024 spooky festival, the Espresso singer opted to bring back the Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire vibes for which she was dressed in the iconic igloo costume that Duff wore in the 2001 comedy series.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 1, the Short n’ Sweet Tour starlet dropped a bunch of photos of her unforgettable Halloween look that got Duff’s seal of approval.

“Me November 1st,” captioned the singer alongside the long carousel.

Reacting to Sabrina Carpenter’s Halloween look, Hilary Duff commented, “That’s that me espressssso!!!!!!!!!!!”

With minimal makeup and straight blonde hair, the Please Please Please singer rocked the one-of-a-kind costume as she created winter vibes on the haunting festival.

The carousel featured Carpenter enjoying her igloo ensemble and also showcased the details of the ensemble.

In the last slide, the Taste hitmaker shared a snap of Hilary Duff from the 2001 series Lizzie McGuire in which she was wearing the unique ‘fit.

“I showed my 5 year old the first pic and she said ‘mom I need to be her,’” commented a fan.

Another gushed, “Now that’s what I call iconic.”

“I know Hilary Duffy is so happy rn,” expressed the third.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter will perform at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on November 2, 2024.

