Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand

Indian international cricketer Rishabh Pant achieved a remarkable milestone on Day 2 of the third and final Test against New Zealand on Saturday, November 2.
As per NDTV Sports, Pant set a new Indian record for fastest Test fifty in just 36 balls.
By achieving this milestone, he surpassed the Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who cored a half century off 41 balls during the second Test of the series.
Pant scored a total of 60 runs from 59 balls before he got out, hitting eight fours and two sixes.
He previously surpassed the records previously set by cricket legend MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer by becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper in the 92-year history of Indian cricket to score 2500 Test runs in less than 65 innings.
Dhoni achieved this milestone in 69 innings, while Farokh reached in 82 innings.
Pant scored his first Test century in his third match, on the 2018 tour of England.
His innings along with Shubman Gill contribution, who also completed his fifty brought India closer to New Zealand’s first innings score of 235.
The 27-year-old made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for India in January 2017, his Test debut in August 2018, and his One Day International (ODI) debut in October 2018.