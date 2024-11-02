Sports

Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant scored his first Test century in his third match, on the 2018 tour of England

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand
Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand

Indian international cricketer Rishabh Pant achieved a remarkable milestone on Day 2 of the third and final Test against New Zealand on Saturday, November 2.

As per NDTV Sports, Pant set a new Indian record for fastest Test fifty in just 36 balls.

By achieving this milestone, he surpassed the Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who cored a half century off 41 balls during the second Test of the series.

Pant scored a total of 60 runs from 59 balls before he got out, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

He previously surpassed the records previously set by cricket legend MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer by becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper in the 92-year history of Indian cricket to score 2500 Test runs in less than 65 innings.

Dhoni achieved this milestone in 69 innings, while Farokh reached in 82 innings.

Pant scored his first Test century in his third match, on the 2018 tour of England.

His innings along with Shubman Gill contribution, who also completed his fifty brought India closer to New Zealand’s first innings score of 235.

The 27-year-old made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for India in January 2017, his Test debut in August 2018, and his One Day International (ODI) debut in October 2018.

Cardi B makes BIG revelation while endorsing Kamala Harris at Wisconsin rally

Cardi B makes BIG revelation while endorsing Kamala Harris at Wisconsin rally
Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif

Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods

Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being

Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being

Sports News

Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Virat Kohli gets slammed by Sanjay Manjrekar over RCB captaincy speculations
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Elena Rybakina chooses Goran Ivanisevic as her coach for next season
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Carlos Alcaraz lauds Ugo Humbert after shock exit from Paris Masters
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Ronaldo shares inspiring message for fans ahead of SPL clash with Al Hilal
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Jos Buttler signs one-year contract extension with ECB
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Alcaraz receives support on ‘realistic’ response to Sinner’s money claims
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Manchester United offers 10 million euro to Sporting for Ruben Amorim
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
Why Man City and Liverpool snubbed future Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim?