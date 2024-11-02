Royal

Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being

Princess Kate surprises royal fans with delightful health update after completing chemotherapy

  • November 02, 2024
Prince William delighted royal fans by sharing an uplifting health update of Princess Kate. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been through a challenging phase of their life since her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. 

Reports claimed that William prioritised his beloved wife's well-being and their children's upbringing throughout that period. 

But, now, the future King dropped a major hint about Catherine's good health with his decision to travel to Cape Town next week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

GB reported that royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams said that the reason William decided to leave Kate with kids at Windsor is an encouraging sign that she is doing well."

He added, "William, from the earliest days of his marriage when he was based in Angelsey and then worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance before he took on full-time royal duties, has made it clear his family, their wellbeing and their privacy come first."

The royal commentator shared that Kate has completed her chemotherapy but the Princess revealed that she still has a long way to go.

Richard said, "However, William would undoubtedly not be going to South Africa, even though the trip is for the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, if he did not feel that she was doing well and was happy coping with the family in his absence."

