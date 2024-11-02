Cardi B makes BIG revelation while endorsing Kamala Harris at Wisconsin rally

Cardi B is pumping up the Milwaukee crowd for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris!
The American rapper, 32, teamed up with the US Vice President Harris in When We Vote We Win rally which was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, November 1, 2024.
During the rally, the Grammy-winner gave an electrifying speech that pumped up the crowd’s enthusiasm during the concert event.
Making a surprising revelation while addressing the audience, the Bongos rapper stated that she would have not voted if it was not for Harris.
Speaking to the voters, Cardi B said that it was Kamala Harris who changed her mind completely.
“I did not have faith for any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear — things I want to see next in this country,” said the rapper, adding, “I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth; she’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she is not delusional.”
While giving the speech, the Invasion of Privacy artist also stated that just like the Democratic candidate, she was also underestimated, discredited, and belittled.
She also said that as compared to men, women have to work 10 times harder and perform 10 times better, which would still end up being criticized.
Cardi B also mocked the Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump by calling him “Donald Dump.”
“If your definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than their mothers, then I don’t want it,” said the rapper while slamming Trump.
Meanwhile, many other performers such as GloRilla, MC Lyte, the Isley Brothers, DJ Gemini Gilly, and Flo Milli, also marked their attendance at the rally.