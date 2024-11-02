Sci-Tech

NASA's Perseverance rover stuns scientists with evidence of water on Mars

The rover was en route to a challenging geological feature called Neretva Vallis

  • November 02, 2024
Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun, has always been the center of attention for scientists in planetary exploration.

Recent reports revealed that NASA's Mars Perseverance rover discovered something unusual than ever on the planet.

One of these discoveries is the formation of a strange rock called Atoko Point which now offers major insights into the evolution of Mars related volcanic activity and the waterways that once existed.

At first, the rover was en route to a challenging geological feature called Neretva Vallis, but soon the rover shifted its focus to exploring different rocks on the Martian surface instead.

As it moved around the sand deposit, it arrived at Mount Washburn and at this side it found a variety of rocks.

Atoko Point, which have whitish speckled rock with darker formations with unique combination of both pyroxene and feldspar have puzzled scientist.

Scientists now hope to capture the role of water in Mars structural evolution
Scientists now hope to capture the role of water in Mars' structural evolution

Brad Garczynski, who shared her findings with Washington University labeled these rock samples volcanics calling them “a grab bag of geological gifts.”

Detailed observations of Atoko Point revealed that it originated from a deep layer within Mars, possibly from a lava pool found along the crater walls.

It may also transferred with ancient river system which hints that water once existed in the Martian surface.

The presence of minerals like pyroxene and feldspar which are found in the crusts of many areas on the Earth indicates that Mars also experienced geological activities some time ago.

With this discovery, scientists now hope to capture the role of water in Mars' structural evolution and sculpt its landscape.

