Archaeologists discover historic 900-year-old guardian statues in Angkor Thom

Angkor Thom considered a one of the largest cities in the pre-modern world

  by Web Desk
  November 02, 2024
A team of archaeologists recently discovered historic 900-year-old door guardian statues in Angkor Thom, Cambodia.

Cambodia’s APSARA National Authority announced this discovery in a statement, noting, “Experts believe these door guardian statues exemplify the Khneang Style, aligning with the construction period of the 11th-century palace.”

The iconic statue features unique facial hair ornaments that vary in size and shape, with some measuring 39 inches and others extending up to 43 inches.

Angkor Thom considered a one of the largest cities in the pre-modern world.

Some of these statues were found well-preserved, while some others are cracked and destroyed.

This is not the only discovery that archaeologists made at Angkor Thom.

Earlier, they discovered another sandstone door guardian statue at Banteay Prei Temple, a Buddhist temple also within Angkor Archaeological Park.

Due to the size and topography of Angkor Archaeological Park, researchers continue to unearth artifacts and structures that shed light on the Khmer civilization.

The researchers said after the discovery that “due to the size and topography of Angkor Archaeological Park, researchers continue to unearth artifacts and structures that shed light on the Khmer civilization.”

