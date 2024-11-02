Entertainment

Liam Payne to be laid to rest in UK next week

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Liam Payne's body will be flown back to the UK by Monday "at the latest", according to Argentine authorities.

The One Direction singer's funeral is expected to take place next week.

As per report, undertakers have moved Payne’s dead body from a Buenos Aires morgue to the 1820s-founded British Cemetery in the northern part of the Argentinian capital after his father Geoff Payne obtained permission from prosecutors.

The local media has reported that the repatriation will take place tomorrow or Monday, "48 hours maximum" after the completion of the embalming process.

"All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week,” Argentinian daily newspaper, La Nacion, said.

It further added, “When Geoff Payne reached Argentina on October 18 he was told the repatriation process could take between four and five days, but because of the circumstances surrounding his son's death things took longer than expected."

The update on repatriation comes three weeks after Liam Pyne tragically fell from the balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel and instantly died.

He had been in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy for a holiday and to attend former bandmater Nial Horan’s concert.

