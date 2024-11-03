World

Democrats prepare to fight back against Trump's premature victory claims

Kamala Harris said they are prepared to counter Donald Trump's potential manipulation

  • November 03, 2024
Kamala Harris said they are prepared to counter Donald Trump's potential manipulation

Democrats claim that they have prepared their plan to deal with Donald Trump’s manipulation of election results or premature victory claim.

According to Reuters, Kamala Harris’s campaign said that it is prepared to stop Republican candidates from making false claims or causing chaos, as he did in the 2020 presidential elections.

The Democrats officials told Reuters that they plan to flood social media and TV with messages to stay calm and patient and wait until all votes are counted if Trump will declare his early win.

A top official with the Democratic National Committee said in an interview, “As soon as he (Trump) falsely declares victory, we're ready to get up on TV and provide the truth and tap a broad network of people who can use their influence to push back... He did this before it failed. If he does it again, it will fail.”

This comes after the former president earlier this week told reporters that he is hoping to declare his victory on Election Day, but the election experts have warned that final results would take some days, especially if there would be a demand for recounting of votes in any area.

Meanwhile, the US Vice President, in an interview with ABC on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, said, “We are sadly ready if he does, and if we know that he is actually manipulating the press and attempting to manipulate the consensus of the American people, we are prepared to respond.”

To note, Harris and Trump have locked in a razor-thin race in the pre-election polls.

