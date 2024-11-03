Entertainment

Kim Kardashian flaunts Princess Diana’s amethyst cross at LACMA Art + Film Gala

The SKIMS founder made a jaw-dropping appearance at 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 2, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Kim Kardashian flaunts Princess Diana’s amethyst cross at LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian flaunts Princess Diana’s amethyst cross at LACMA Art + Film Gala 

Kim Kardashian has taken a centerstage at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet with Princess Diana’s amethyst cross.

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, the SKIMS founder, 44, donned a dazzling white gown with the Attallah Cross pendant, an antique amethyst piece that was famously worn by the late royal at a 1987 charity gala, at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

The Kardashians star went for an ivory coat, which she wore off-the-shoulder, for the red carpet look.

credits: Getty
credits: Getty

She accessorised a pearl choker that resembles another jewelry piece of Diana.

Moreover, Charli XCX, Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Anna Kendrick, Shawn Levy and Jennifer Tilly also graced the red carpet at LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Kim’s gala appearance comes after she set the internet ablaze with her Albino alligator Halloween costume.

The mother of four decided to do something different and unique from her family so she chose a mesmerising reptilian look for the spooky season.

She captioned the spooky Instagram post, “Albino Alligator.”

Kim also showed the entire process of her mesmerising reptilian look, from the vision board to having her makeup applied, on social media.

Alan Rachins, ‘L.A. Law’ actor, breathes his last at 82

Alan Rachins, ‘L.A. Law’ actor, breathes his last at 82
Taylor Swift handles technical mishap like a pro at Eras Tour Indianapolis stop

Taylor Swift handles technical mishap like a pro at Eras Tour Indianapolis stop
Prince William details ‘special’ proposal for Kate Middleton in new speech

Prince William details ‘special’ proposal for Kate Middleton in new speech
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan

Entertainment News

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Alan Rachins, ‘L.A. Law’ actor, breathes his last at 82
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Taylor Swift handles technical mishap like a pro at Eras Tour Indianapolis stop
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become proud parents of baby boy
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Jennifer Lopez ‘sets up Google Alerts’ to keep eye on Ben Affleck after split
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Liam Payne to be laid to rest in UK next week
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Adele channels Meryl Streep's ‘Death Becomes Her’ character in sweet onstage encounter
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Beyoncé pays homage to Prince and Apollonia in sizzling Halloween Costume
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s ‘intimate’ relationship advice
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Justin, Hailey Bieber's son gets into spooky spirit with adorable skeleton onesie
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater arrive arm-in-arm in Sydney for ‘Wicked’ premiere