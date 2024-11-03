Kim Kardashian flaunts Princess Diana’s amethyst cross at LACMA Art + Film Gala 

Kim Kardashian has taken a centerstage at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet with Princess Diana’s amethyst cross.
On Saturday, November 2, 2024, the SKIMS founder, 44, donned a dazzling white gown with the Attallah Cross pendant, an antique amethyst piece that was famously worn by the late royal at a 1987 charity gala, at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.
The Kardashians star went for an ivory coat, which she wore off-the-shoulder, for the red carpet look.
She accessorised a pearl choker that resembles another jewelry piece of Diana.
Moreover, Charli XCX, Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Anna Kendrick, Shawn Levy and Jennifer Tilly also graced the red carpet at LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Kim’s gala appearance comes after she set the internet ablaze with her Albino alligator Halloween costume.
The mother of four decided to do something different and unique from her family so she chose a mesmerising reptilian look for the spooky season.
She captioned the spooky Instagram post, “Albino Alligator.”
Kim also showed the entire process of her mesmerising reptilian look, from the vision board to having her makeup applied, on social media.