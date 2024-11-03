Trending

Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed

Singer Aima Baig has been topping the headlines as she finds love in Zain Ahmed

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024


Singer Aima Baig's love affair with Raastah owner Zain Ahmed is going strong! 

The Washmallay singer shared her happiness with the world as she heads out for a romantic dinner date. 

As per the snapshots shared, the lovebirds enjoyed every moment together at a lavish restaurant relishing good food. 

In the first picture, the Baazi crooner captured her new beau in one frame. 

Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed

Next, Baig shared a beautiful picture of herself scrolling on her phone as Zain cutely held her hand, an expression of love. 

Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed

At the same time, the Malang hitmaker did not forget to share videos of the meal they relished followed by a dessert to captivate the taste buds. 

"Never felt so special tbh", Baig confessed she is happy in her relationship with Zain. 

Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed

Baig wore a beautiful red dress for the night while Zain looked suave in black. 

Her bold red lips did the talking with her jet black tresses neatly cascading down her shoulders. 

She topped off her chicness with a pair of gold dangling earrings, a chain and bracelet to amp up her perfect date night look. 

However, the public is not happy with the date night pictures and even criticized Baig for openly sharing them. 

"Oh my! Bae is such a relatable term for desi awaam," one fan wrote. 

"How many Bae's does she have?" another penned. 

It is pertinent to mention that Baig was lately embroiled in a controversy following artist Sara Raza Khan's rude remarks about her. 

On the love front, Aima Baig was previously engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri but the couple called it off owing to irreconcilable differences. 

Aima Baig steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Zain Ahmed

Aima Baig steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Zain Ahmed

Minors in Nigeria risk death penalty for protesting against hunger

Minors in Nigeria risk death penalty for protesting against hunger
King Charles to land in ‘serious legal’ trouble if he forgives Prince Harry

King Charles to land in ‘serious legal’ trouble if he forgives Prince Harry
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia

King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia

Trending News

King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Shah Rukh Khan shares his biggest parenting wisdom
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet with sweet tribute for 'birthday girl Maa'
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Sajal Ali 'deeply grateful' on bringing Meenu's journey to life in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with family
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Sidharth Malhotra 'looking forward' to working with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Hania Amir turns real-life Cinderella on this year's Halloween: Watch
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Yasir Hussain takes hilarious dig at Iqra Aziz on Halloween
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad set major relationship goals during romantic outing
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha set major style goals for Diwali