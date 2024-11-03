Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed

Singer Aima Baig's love affair with Raastah owner Zain Ahmed is going strong!
The Washmallay singer shared her happiness with the world as she heads out for a romantic dinner date.
As per the snapshots shared, the lovebirds enjoyed every moment together at a lavish restaurant relishing good food.
In the first picture, the Baazi crooner captured her new beau in one frame.
Next, Baig shared a beautiful picture of herself scrolling on her phone as Zain cutely held her hand, an expression of love.
At the same time, the Malang hitmaker did not forget to share videos of the meal they relished followed by a dessert to captivate the taste buds.
"Never felt so special tbh", Baig confessed she is happy in her relationship with Zain.
Baig wore a beautiful red dress for the night while Zain looked suave in black.
Her bold red lips did the talking with her jet black tresses neatly cascading down her shoulders.
She topped off her chicness with a pair of gold dangling earrings, a chain and bracelet to amp up her perfect date night look.
However, the public is not happy with the date night pictures and even criticized Baig for openly sharing them.
"Oh my! Bae is such a relatable term for desi awaam," one fan wrote.
"How many Bae's does she have?" another penned.
It is pertinent to mention that Baig was lately embroiled in a controversy following artist Sara Raza Khan's rude remarks about her.
On the love front, Aima Baig was previously engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri but the couple called it off owing to irreconcilable differences.