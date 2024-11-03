Sci-Tech

Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 with game-changing updates

The upcoming updates include new versions of Android, as well as smaller security patches and fixes

  • November 03, 2024
The Samsung S25 is expected to be launched in January 2025, and new rumors suggest that it will receive upgrades in the way updates are applied at fundamental level.

According to SamMobile, the new launch will get A/B updates, which is also called as seamless updates.

These updates include new versions of Android, as well as smaller security patches and fixes.

Notably, the A/B name describes how the next software update (B) is downloaded and installed on a separate storage area while the current software (A) continues to run, meanwhile the heavy lifting is done at the back while you carry on using the phone.

The update process still required a reboot, but the restart is quicker since much of the installation process is already completed.

This means, you won’t have to spend as long time watching a progress bar on screen.

Earlier in 2016, Google introduced A/B updates for Android so now it has taken Samsung a while to adopt this feature for the Galaxy series, if the prediction holds true.

However, Galaxy S25 is not the only phone to receive this functionality, it is also available on the Samsung Galaxy A55 that launched earlier this year.

To note, A/B support must be integrated at the hardware level as it can’t be added to a device later, therefore a phone either has A/B capabilities or it doesn’t throughout its lifespan. 

Sci-Tech News

WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system
NASA's Perseverance rover stuns scientists with evidence of water on Mars
WhatsApp unveils new gallery shortcut to simplify photo and video sharing
Electric motorcycle makes epic 6,000-kilometer journey on solar power alone
OpenAI’s Sam Altman debunks ‘fake news’ on ChatGPT-5 release
WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool
NASA's Mars rover captures rare 'googly eye' solar eclipse on red planet
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization