Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character

Forrest Gump, released on July 6, 1994, won six Academy Awards at the 67th Oscars

  • November 03, 2024
Robin Wright has addressed a long-standing backlash over her character in 1994’s film Forrest Gump.

During her appearance at The New York Times alongside her costar Tom Hanks to promote their new movie Here, the House of Cards actress responded to the comments suggesting that she played a "kind of an anti-feminist role.”

"No! It’s not about that. People have said she’s a Voldemort to Forrest. I wouldn’t choose that as a reference, but she was kind of selfish," Wright said.

Wrights played the role of Jenney in Forrest Gump, who is a Forrest's childhood friend and the love of his life.

Throughout the movie, they cross paths multiple times as adults and eventually fall in love and have a child together, but sadly, Jenny becomes seriously ill.

"I don’t think it’s a punishment that she gets AIDS. She was so promiscuous — that was the selfishness that she did to Forrest," Wright expressed.

She further noted, "He was in love with her from Day 1. And she was just flighty and running and doing coke and hooking up with a Black Panther. And then she gets sick and says, 'This is your child. But I’m dying.'”

Forrest Gump, released on July 6, 1994, won six Academy Awards at the 67th Oscars.

