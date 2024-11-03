Unexpected burrowing badgers spark major road repair emergency in Lincolnshire

Badgers have dug out a tunnel beneath a road in Lincolnshire, which leads to major damage estimated at £100,000.
As per BBC, Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson emphasised that emergency repairs are required to prevent the road from deteriorating further.
However, the council wanted to work earlier but they had to wait for a license from Natural England before taking further action because badgers are a protected species.
Now, the licence has been granted and they are now under pressure and short on time to complete the emergency work before the situation gets more worse.
Councillor Richard Davies said in a statement, “In total, these works are going to cost us an additional £100,000 to complete.”
Sources further revealed, “All work on badger setts must be completed between July and the end of November so the repairs did not interfere with the badgers' mating season.”
Davies further added, “Our hands are tied about scheduling these conflicting works. We have no option but to get this additional programme up and running straight away.”
He concluded, “If there was any other option available to us, we’d take it” adding that “it was "extremely frustrating we have not been given this licence until now".
A council spokesman said the work would be carried out between 09:00 GMT and 16:00 GMT on Saturday 8 November and Wednesday 20 November.