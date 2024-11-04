Sci-Tech

Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life

Miranda is the smallest and innermost of Uranus's five round satellites

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
A recent study made surprising revelation about Uranus’s moon Miranda, located in the far reaches of our solar system.

As per several reports, this might contain a hidden ocean beneath its icy surface possibily creating chance for extraterrestrial life.

Tom Nordheim, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (JHAPL), is the person behind this mind blowing discovery.

“To find evidence of an ocean inside a small object like Miranda is incredibly surprising,” said Nordheim.

Miranda is the smallest and innermost of Uranus's five round satellites. It was discovered by Gerard Kuiper on 16 February 1948 at McDonald Observatory in Texas.

It was named after Miranda from William Shakespeare's play The Tempest.

Another interesting aspect is Uranus’s atmosphere, which is rich in icy materials like water, ammonia, and methane.

That methane is what gives the planet its signature blue-green color.

Their findings suggest that approximately 100 to 500 million years ago, Miranda likely contained a subsurface ocean, that was at least 62 miles deep, which is covered by an icy crust no thicker than 90 miles.

Researchers said that result was a big surprise to the team. The thought that a moon as small as Miranda could contain such a large ocean is not something scientists expected.

Uranus still holds many secrets, and researchers are eager to explore it further to understand more about these distant, icy worlds.

Sci-Tech News

Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 with game-changing updates
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system
NASA's Perseverance rover stuns scientists with evidence of water on Mars
WhatsApp unveils new gallery shortcut to simplify photo and video sharing
Electric motorcycle makes epic 6,000-kilometer journey on solar power alone
OpenAI's Sam Altman debunks 'fake news' on ChatGPT-5 release
WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool
NASA's Mars rover captures rare 'googly eye' solar eclipse on red planet
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow