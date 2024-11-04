Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse 

Queen Camilla is all set to appear in an ITV documentary titled Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors to raise awareness about a concerning issue of domestic abuse.
The Queen Consort, who has been advocating for women's rights and extending support to abuse survivors for more than a decade, has moved to tears while listening to heartbreaking stories of the affected female population.
In a teaser of an upcoming documentary, Camilla said that she believes it's high time people should more openly talk about domestic violence.
King Charles's wife said, "By scratching the surface you get a terrible shock. It's such a heinous crime."
Moreover, the Queen shared that mental abuse should also be addressed as it is equally "frightening" as physical abuse.
In a TV project, which will be screened in the coming days, she said, "Coercive control is almost the most frightening bit of domestic abuse."
She added, "You meet somebody, you think they’re wonderful, attractive, and love you, and then bit by bit they start to undermine you."
Queen Camilla shared that such people make you believe they are being authoritative just because they love you.