Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla makes strong statement in her new TV appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024

Queen Camilla is all set to appear in an ITV documentary titled Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors to raise awareness about a concerning issue of domestic abuse. 

The Queen Consort, who has been advocating for women's rights and extending support to abuse survivors for more than a decade, has moved to tears while listening to heartbreaking stories of the affected female population.

In a teaser of an upcoming documentary, Camilla said that she believes it's high time people should more openly talk about domestic violence. 

King Charles's wife said, "By scratching the surface you get a terrible shock. It's such a heinous crime."

Moreover, the Queen shared that mental abuse should also be addressed as it is equally "frightening" as physical abuse. 

In a TV project, which will be screened in the coming days, she said, "Coercive control is almost the most frightening bit of domestic abuse."

She added, "You meet somebody, you think they’re wonderful, attractive, and love you, and then bit by bit they start to undermine you."

Queen Camilla shared that such people make you believe they are being authoritative just because they love you.

When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Princess Kate's team reacts in 'shock' to Mother's Day photo controversy
Princess Kate deepens 'faith' after cancer diagnosis as William remains detached
King Charles carries out Queen Elizabeth's plan by evicting Prince Andrew
King Charles to land in 'serious legal' trouble if he forgives Prince Harry
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Meghan Markle's battles her worst fears as Prince Harry separates paths
Prince William details 'special' proposal for Kate Middleton in new speech
Prince Andrew faces financial blow as King Charles makes 'harsh' move
Elsa Hosk faces backlash for dressing as Princess Diana in 'revenge' dress
Prince Andrew blamed for neglecting Royal Lodge amid financial cutbacks
Princess Kate gears up for 'special' return amidst family excitement