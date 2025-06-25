Princess Anne visits daughter Zara Tindall’s school in stylish flippy skirt

Princess Anne is showcasing her stylish flippy skirt!
On Tuesday, June 24, the Princess Royal stepped out for a solo outing in Scotland as she opened Gordonstoun School's new coastguard centre in Moray.
For the delightful outing, the mother of Zara Tindall opted for a bright purple tartan skirt featuring check print in green and white colors.
The 74-yaer-old royal complemented her skirt with sheer tights underneath, a purple scarf and a cropped tweed jacket, which was worn buttoned up.
She further elevated her look with a purple scarf, which was tied around her neck, a silver brooch, a pair of navy gloves and a leather crossbody handbag.
Princess Anne looked radiant as she braved the rainy weather with a pair of slip-on shoes with a block heel and a black umbrella.
The Scottish school is a family school of British royals as it was attended by Prince Philip, King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.
Prince Anne's solo Scottish outing came just days after she supported her brother King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla on the first three days of Royal Ascot.
Her Royal Highness is widely known as “hardest working royal” as she carried out staggering 457 engagements in the year 2024, a number which is far more than other senior royals like King Charles and Prince William.