King Charles chit-chats with George, Amal Clooney at Royal Reception

King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham palace to celebrate the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles chit-chats with George, Amal Clooney at Royal Reception
King Charles chit-chats with George, Amal Clooney at Royal Reception

It’s a starry night at Buckingham Palace!

On Wednesday, June 25, King Charles hosted a reception at palace to celebrate the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025, where he was joined by George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the Royal Family shared glimpses into the reception, which honors young people who have overcome challenges to improve their lives and have a positive impact on their communities.

In the delightful video, the monarch could be seen chatting and laughing with George and Amal as well as interacting with the winners across eight U.K.-based categories and other supporters.

The clip also showed King Charles cutting a cake, marking the 10th anniversary of King’s Trust International and their work with young people outside of the U.K.

“Alongside the @KingsTrust’s fantastic supporters and ambassadors, His Majesty met award winners in both the UK and Global categories,” the palace wrote in the caption.

It further added, “Congratulations to all the worthy winners - as well as the @KingsTrustInternational, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year!”

King Charles' reception took place ahead of the annual King’s Trust Award ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on Thursday, June 26.

Earlier in the day, the monarch attended an event on driving finance into nature protection at the Grand Hall of Lancaster House.

Read more : Royal
King Charles shakes hands with life-size gorilla puppet at Lancaster House
King Charles shakes hands with life-size gorilla puppet at Lancaster House
King Charles attends an event on driving finance into nature protection at the Grand Hall of Lancaster House
Prince William awards Knighthood to Gareth Southgate at Windsor Castle
Prince William awards Knighthood to Gareth Southgate at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales bestows the former England boss with a knighthood at an Investiture ceremony
Princess Anne visits daughter Zara Tindall’s school in stylish flippy skirt
Princess Anne visits daughter Zara Tindall’s school in stylish flippy skirt
The Princess Royal makes solo outing in Scotland as she opened Gordonstoun School's new coastguard centre
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' plans to host Donald Trump for UK tour
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' plans to host Donald Trump for UK tour
King Charles prepares to host Donald Trump in UK in September this year
King Charles under strain as international tensions disrupt Royal agenda
King Charles under strain as international tensions disrupt Royal agenda
The British Monarch’s hopes were reportedly overruled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer
King Willem-Alexander joins ranks of global leaders at NATO gathering
King Willem-Alexander joins ranks of global leaders at NATO gathering
Dutch King and the Queen shared the glimpses of a two-day meeting at the Huis Ten Bosch Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns head in special tiara at Royal Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns head in special tiara at Royal Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron at Oslo Palace
King Felipe holds urgent meeting with trustees after attending summit
King Felipe holds urgent meeting with trustees after attending summit
King Felipe presides over Cotec's annual innovation summit
Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: 5 British Royals who faced strict media scrutiny
Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: 5 British Royals who faced strict media scrutiny
Here is the list of five royals who faced some of the harshest, most unforgiving media scrutiny in royal history
From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength
From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength
Here are eight royal houses that prove embracing modernisation helps to sustain the kingdom
Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William shares 'personal, exciting' travel plans after London Climate Action Week
King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event
King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event
The British Monarch can be seen visibly stunned at St James's Palace