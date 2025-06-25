King Charles chit-chats with George, Amal Clooney at Royal Reception

It’s a starry night at Buckingham Palace!
On Wednesday, June 25, King Charles hosted a reception at palace to celebrate the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025, where he was joined by George Clooney and Amal Clooney.
Taking to their Instagram handle, the Royal Family shared glimpses into the reception, which honors young people who have overcome challenges to improve their lives and have a positive impact on their communities.
In the delightful video, the monarch could be seen chatting and laughing with George and Amal as well as interacting with the winners across eight U.K.-based categories and other supporters.
The clip also showed King Charles cutting a cake, marking the 10th anniversary of King’s Trust International and their work with young people outside of the U.K.
“Alongside the @KingsTrust’s fantastic supporters and ambassadors, His Majesty met award winners in both the UK and Global categories,” the palace wrote in the caption.
It further added, “Congratulations to all the worthy winners - as well as the @KingsTrustInternational, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year!”
King Charles' reception took place ahead of the annual King’s Trust Award ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on Thursday, June 26.
Earlier in the day, the monarch attended an event on driving finance into nature protection at the Grand Hall of Lancaster House.