Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William is "creating an amazing legacy" for his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Prince of Wales attended a panel discussion with Robert Irwin during London Climate Action Week at Bloomberg in the city on Tuesday.
During the panel discussion, the Earthshot Prize Ambassador was asked about the impact of William’s climate optimism on his George, Princess Charlotte and Louis
Robert replied, "Prince William is certainly creating an amazing legacy for his kids and for, you know, an entire generation to take inspiration from. And I have no doubt that they'll, you know, carry on that mission. And it is wonderful."
The climate change activist further praised the future King, "It's a really, really special thing to be able to take all the experiences that you have in your life and inspire the next generation. That is what life's about. And he's doing a fantastic job at that."
In the same panel discussion, William confirmed his future travel plans.
King Charles’ eldest son shared, "From a personal point of view, I've always wanted to get South America, particularly Brazil. So I'm personally very excited about going down there.”
Prince William has confirmed his attendance at the fifth Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which will be held on November 5, at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro.