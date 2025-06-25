King Charles shakes hands with life-size gorilla puppet at Lancaster House

King Charles has shaken hands with a life size gorilla puppet and a wooden ape at the Grand Hall of Lancaster House.
On Wednesday, June 25, the Royal Family took to their Instagram handle to drop glimpses into the monarch’s appearance at the reception.
In the video, King Charles could be seen sweetly interacting with puppet collective The Herds, which featured life-sized animal puppets.
The event, which aims to explore practical solutions for integrating nature into business practices, was also attended by many business leaders, indigenous representatives, NGOs and government officials.
“Following a finance and nature event hosted by @defrauk, The King joined a reception with sustainability leaders who are working to incorporate nature into business practices and find innovative ways to invest in nature conservation and restoration,” the monarch’s office wrote in the caption.
They continued, “The reception featured a performance from THE HERDS: life-size puppet animals who are travelling from the Congo Basin to the Arctic Circle to symbolise their flight from climate disaster.”
“During the @defrauk event at Lancaster House in London, The King also spoke to Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva ahead of this year’s international climate change summit, COP30, which will take place later this year in Belém,” the caption added.
King Charles has been an advocate of environmental conservation, which spans more than five decades.