Prince William awards Knighthood to Gareth Southgate at Windsor Castle

Prince William has honored Gareth Southgate as he granted him a prestigious accolade at Windsor Castle.
On Wednesday, June 25, the Prince of Wales bestowed the former England boss with a knighthood at an Investiture ceremony, in regard of his services to association football in the New Year Honour.
“It’s an amazing privilege,” Southgate told Sky Sports after receiving the honor from the father-of-two, who had served as FA president during his time as England manager.
He continued, “The lovely thing is you get to meet so many people who have done incredible things for our country, so to meet other award winners was very, very special.”
“The Prince has been an incredible supporter of the England team, we have been fortunate to have shared some amazing moments and some disappointments where he has spoken so brilliantly to the team, it was great to see him again,” the football star added.
Southgate now became the fourth England manager to be knighted, as the honor was previously bestowed to Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.
During his 8-year-long career as England boss, Southgate led the Three Lions to the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024 as well as the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018.
Gareth Southgate stepped down from his position last year, following the 2-1 final defeat to Spain at Euro 2024.