From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

Here are eight royal houses that prove embracing modernisation helps to sustain the kingdom

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still going strong
From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still going strong

In a modern world, royal families have undergone significant transformations, adapting their roles to maintain their cultural, symbolic, and even political influence into the 21st century.

The royalty and magnificence of these centuries-old monarchies, blended with the demands of the Contemporary Era and Information Age, proves that their timely embrace of modern needs has ensured their survival and continued relevance.

Here are these eight royal houses that prove that tradition can indeed go strong in the modern world.

List 8 modern royal families that are still going strong

The Monegasque Royal Family (Monaco)

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

The House of Grimaldi ruled Monaco, as Prince Albert II, son of the legendary Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace Kelly, served as head of this state situated on the French Riviera.

Prince Albert is married to Princess Charlene, and they have twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

To note, the Grimaldi family has ruled Monaco for eight centuries and it is Europe's longest-ruling royal family.

The Imperial House of Japan (Japan)

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

Japan's royal family is the oldest continuous hereditary monarchy in the world.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako serve as cultural and spiritual leaders of Japan.

As per the present constitution of Japan, the emperor is "the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people".

The Royal House of Bhutan (Bhutan)

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

The Kingdom of Bhutan is led by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, often known as the "Dragon King."

The Wangchuck dynasty was established in 1907 when Ugyen Wangchuck became the first Druk Gyalpo.

The Royal Family includes the Queen, Jetsun Pema, and their three children, Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, Prince Ugyen Wangchuck, and Princess Sonam Yangden Wangchuck.

The Danish Royal Family

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

King Frederik X and Queen Mary are the heads of the Danish Monarchy.

They have four children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

King Frederik X ascended to the throne in January 2024, after his mother Queen Margrethe II’s abdication.

The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world, with a history spanning over 1000 years.

The Jordanian Royal Family (Jordan)

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

The Jordanian Royal Family, also known as the House of Hashim, has ruled Jordan since 1921.

King Abdullah II, who ascended to the throne in 1999, and his wife Queen Rania are the current heads of the country.

They shared four kids: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Notably, the Hashemite dynasty is one of the oldest Arab dynasties, also it has had a presence in Mecca since the 10th century.

The Norwegian Royal Family (Norway)

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

The current Norwegian Royal Family belongs to the House of Glücksburg and is led by King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

The heir to the throne is Crown Prince Haakon, son of King Harald and Queen Sonja.

In 1905, the current royal house came into power after the dissolution of the union with Sweden.

The Swedish Royal Family (Sweden)

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

The Swedish Royal Family belongs to the Bernadotte dynasty, headed by King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia.

Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine are the kids of the King and the Queen.

The Bernadotte Dynasty has been on the Swedish throne for over 200 years.

The Dutch Royal Family (Netherlands)

From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

The current Dutch Royal Family, also known as the House of Orange-Nassau, is headed by King Willem-Alexander, who is married to Queen Máxima.

They have three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane.

In the Netherlands, the Dutch Royal Family plays a role as a constitutional monarchy, where the monarch is head of state.

Read more : Royal
Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William shares 'personal, exciting' travel plans after London Climate Action Week
King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event
King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event
The British Monarch can be seen visibly stunned at St James's Palace
King Charles delivers emotional speech at Palace reception with Camilla
King Charles delivers emotional speech at Palace reception with Camilla
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace St James's Palace reception to mark 25th anniversary of Royal Drawing School
Duchess of Edinburgh recalls Countess days with emotional visit
Duchess of Edinburgh recalls Countess days with emotional visit
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie returns to Central School of Ballet for the first time since Royal promotion
Prince William, Princess Kate set for summer family reunion with King Charles
Prince William, Princess Kate set for summer family reunion with King Charles
The Prince and Princess of Wales plan to spend time at their Norfolk residence before joining King Charles
Prince William meets 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists during eco-focused event
Prince William meets 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists during eco-focused event
The Prince of Wales attended the London Climate Action Week earlier this week
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Anne, Edward set for four-day royal tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Anne, Edward set for four-day royal tour
The Royal Family is set to make an special annual tour
Prince William expresses ‘huge’ excitement for future in new delightful video
Prince William expresses ‘huge’ excitement for future in new delightful video
The Prince of Wales attended the first event of London Climate Action Week, runs from June 21 to 29
Princess Diana's neice Lady Eliza makes rare comments on father amid strained relationship
Princess Diana's neice Lady Eliza makes rare comments on father amid strained relationship
Eliza Spencer shared how she reacted when her father disclosed the news of Princess Diana's death
Harry, Meghan mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day with new message
Harry, Meghan mark Social Media Harms Remembrance Day with new message
Social Media Harms Remembrance Day commemorates the lives of young people who died due to online harm
Duke of Edinburgh hosts joyful Gold Award celebration in Northern Ireland
Duke of Edinburgh hosts joyful Gold Award celebration in Northern Ireland
The 'Game of Thrones' actor Michelle Fairley and the 'Sex Education' star Thaddea Graham also attended the event
Dutch Royal Family offer sneak peek into NATO summit preparations
Dutch Royal Family offer sneak peek into NATO summit preparations
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima spearheaded high-profile tNATO summit for the first time