From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength

In a modern world, royal families have undergone significant transformations, adapting their roles to maintain their cultural, symbolic, and even political influence into the 21st century.
The royalty and magnificence of these centuries-old monarchies, blended with the demands of the Contemporary Era and Information Age, proves that their timely embrace of modern needs has ensured their survival and continued relevance.
Here are these eight royal houses that prove that tradition can indeed go strong in the modern world.
List 8 modern royal families that are still going strong
The Monegasque Royal Family (Monaco)
The House of Grimaldi ruled Monaco, as Prince Albert II, son of the legendary Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace Kelly, served as head of this state situated on the French Riviera.
Prince Albert is married to Princess Charlene, and they have twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.
To note, the Grimaldi family has ruled Monaco for eight centuries and it is Europe's longest-ruling royal family.
The Imperial House of Japan (Japan)
Japan's royal family is the oldest continuous hereditary monarchy in the world.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako serve as cultural and spiritual leaders of Japan.
As per the present constitution of Japan, the emperor is "the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people".
The Royal House of Bhutan (Bhutan)
The Kingdom of Bhutan is led by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, often known as the "Dragon King."
The Wangchuck dynasty was established in 1907 when Ugyen Wangchuck became the first Druk Gyalpo.
The Royal Family includes the Queen, Jetsun Pema, and their three children, Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, Prince Ugyen Wangchuck, and Princess Sonam Yangden Wangchuck.
The Danish Royal Family
King Frederik X and Queen Mary are the heads of the Danish Monarchy.
They have four children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.
King Frederik X ascended to the throne in January 2024, after his mother Queen Margrethe II’s abdication.
The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world, with a history spanning over 1000 years.
The Jordanian Royal Family (Jordan)
The Jordanian Royal Family, also known as the House of Hashim, has ruled Jordan since 1921.
King Abdullah II, who ascended to the throne in 1999, and his wife Queen Rania are the current heads of the country.
They shared four kids: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.
Notably, the Hashemite dynasty is one of the oldest Arab dynasties, also it has had a presence in Mecca since the 10th century.
The Norwegian Royal Family (Norway)
The current Norwegian Royal Family belongs to the House of Glücksburg and is led by King Harald V and Queen Sonja.
The heir to the throne is Crown Prince Haakon, son of King Harald and Queen Sonja.
In 1905, the current royal house came into power after the dissolution of the union with Sweden.
The Swedish Royal Family (Sweden)
The Swedish Royal Family belongs to the Bernadotte dynasty, headed by King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia.
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine are the kids of the King and the Queen.
The Bernadotte Dynasty has been on the Swedish throne for over 200 years.
The Dutch Royal Family (Netherlands)
The current Dutch Royal Family, also known as the House of Orange-Nassau, is headed by King Willem-Alexander, who is married to Queen Máxima.
They have three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane.
In the Netherlands, the Dutch Royal Family plays a role as a constitutional monarchy, where the monarch is head of state.