King Charles under strain as international tensions disrupt Royal agenda

The British Monarch’s hopes were reportedly overruled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles under strain as international tensions disrupt Royal agenda

King Charles III is reportedly under considerable pressure as the Royal Family's meticulously laid plans are being torn up and revised in response to escalating international tensions.

The British Monarch’s hopes were reportedly overruled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who advanced President Trump's state visit to September despite royal concerns over the American leader's threats to Canada.

The Prime Minister reportedly wanted to prioritize strengthening UK-US relations over the Palace's preferences for a more measured approach.

As per source, the Palace had hoped for a "more leisurely and considered approach, building towards a full state visit.”

The hastened timeline has complicated matters for the King, Canada's head of state, given Trump's repeated suggestions that the nation might become America's 51st state.

Initially, King Charles offered an informal visit first, with a full state visit to follow later in Trump's second term.

Nevertheless, a source shared to The Times, Keir Starmer "made clear that his preference was for a full visit first, which would not be overshadowed by an informal handshake picture.”

Trump has publicly affirmed that he will visit the UK in September for what he described as a "fest".

Notably, one senior source revealed that a Palace aide told Government officials "the King did not want to fête Trump with a state visit while the President was 'impugning his sovereignty' over Canada.”

According to senior Government sources, King Charles hoped for the state visit to happen later in Trump's term, anticipating the Canadian issue might be settled prior this..

Read more : Royal
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' plans to host Donald Trump for UK tour
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' plans to host Donald Trump for UK tour
King Charles prepares to host Donald Trump in UK in September this year
King Willem-Alexander joins ranks of global leaders at NATO gathering
King Willem-Alexander joins ranks of global leaders at NATO gathering
Dutch King and the Queen shared the glimpses of a two-day meeting at the Huis Ten Bosch Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns head in special tiara at Royal Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns head in special tiara at Royal Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron at Oslo Palace
King Felipe holds urgent meeting with trustees after attending summit
King Felipe holds urgent meeting with trustees after attending summit
King Felipe presides over Cotec's annual innovation summit
Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: 5 British Royals who faced strict media scrutiny
Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: 5 British Royals who faced strict media scrutiny
Here is the list of five royals who faced some of the harshest, most unforgiving media scrutiny in royal history
From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength
From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength
Here are eight royal houses that prove embracing modernisation helps to sustain the kingdom
Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William shares 'personal, exciting' travel plans after London Climate Action Week
King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event
King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event
The British Monarch can be seen visibly stunned at St James's Palace
King Charles delivers emotional speech at Palace reception with Camilla
King Charles delivers emotional speech at Palace reception with Camilla
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace St James's Palace reception to mark 25th anniversary of Royal Drawing School
Duchess of Edinburgh recalls Countess days with emotional visit
Duchess of Edinburgh recalls Countess days with emotional visit
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie returns to Central School of Ballet for the first time since Royal promotion
Prince William, Princess Kate set for summer family reunion with King Charles
Prince William, Princess Kate set for summer family reunion with King Charles
The Prince and Princess of Wales plan to spend time at their Norfolk residence before joining King Charles
Prince William meets 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists during eco-focused event
Prince William meets 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists during eco-focused event
The Prince of Wales attended the London Climate Action Week earlier this week