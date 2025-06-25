King Charles under strain as international tensions disrupt Royal agenda

King Charles III is reportedly under considerable pressure as the Royal Family's meticulously laid plans are being torn up and revised in response to escalating international tensions.
The British Monarch’s hopes were reportedly overruled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who advanced President Trump's state visit to September despite royal concerns over the American leader's threats to Canada.
The Prime Minister reportedly wanted to prioritize strengthening UK-US relations over the Palace's preferences for a more measured approach.
As per source, the Palace had hoped for a "more leisurely and considered approach, building towards a full state visit.”
The hastened timeline has complicated matters for the King, Canada's head of state, given Trump's repeated suggestions that the nation might become America's 51st state.
Initially, King Charles offered an informal visit first, with a full state visit to follow later in Trump's second term.
Nevertheless, a source shared to The Times, Keir Starmer "made clear that his preference was for a full visit first, which would not be overshadowed by an informal handshake picture.”
Trump has publicly affirmed that he will visit the UK in September for what he described as a "fest".
Notably, one senior source revealed that a Palace aide told Government officials "the King did not want to fête Trump with a state visit while the President was 'impugning his sovereignty' over Canada.”
According to senior Government sources, King Charles hoped for the state visit to happen later in Trump's term, anticipating the Canadian issue might be settled prior this..