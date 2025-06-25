King Felipe holds urgent meeting with trustees after attending summit

King Felipe presides over Cotec's annual innovation summit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Felipe holds urgent meeting with trustees after attending summit
King Felipe holds urgent meeting with trustees after attending summit

King Felipe held a meeting with the COTEC Board of Trustees after attending a special summit.

On Thursday, June 24, the Spanish monarch presided over Cotec's annual innovation summit, an event that brings together key players in the national innovation ecosystem each year.

He also held a meeting with members of the COTEC Foundation on the same say before gracing the Padre Soler building for the COTEC annual gala.

During the summit, Felipe delivered a powerful speech, addressing the higher authorities.

As per Royal Family website, he said, “This year, Cotec has sought to highlight an intergenerational perspective, adding it to its traditional approach. And it has been a complete success because the way young people interact with the world is always innovative.”

His Majesty added, “The Yearbook has listened to you. Today we all did. And you have impressed us with your lucid and committed perspective. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to meet you."

At the event, King Felipe was accompanied by the Minister of Science, Innovation, and Universities, Diana Morant; the President of La Rioja, Gonzalo Capellán; the Rector of the Carlos III University of Madrid, Ángel Arias Hernández and the President of the Board of Trustees of the COTEC Foundation, Cristina Garmendia.

Read more : Royal
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' plans to host Donald Trump for UK tour
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' plans to host Donald Trump for UK tour
King Charles prepares to host Donald Trump in UK in September this year
King Charles under strain as international tensions disrupt Royal agenda
King Charles under strain as international tensions disrupt Royal agenda
The British Monarch’s hopes were reportedly overruled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer
King Willem-Alexander joins ranks of global leaders at NATO gathering
King Willem-Alexander joins ranks of global leaders at NATO gathering
Dutch King and the Queen shared the glimpses of a two-day meeting at the Huis Ten Bosch Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns head in special tiara at Royal Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns head in special tiara at Royal Palace
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron at Oslo Palace
Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: 5 British Royals who faced strict media scrutiny
Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: 5 British Royals who faced strict media scrutiny
Here is the list of five royals who faced some of the harshest, most unforgiving media scrutiny in royal history
From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength
From Monaco to Bhutan: 8 modern royal families still ruling with strength
Here are eight royal houses that prove embracing modernisation helps to sustain the kingdom
Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William creates ‘inspiring’ legacy for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William shares 'personal, exciting' travel plans after London Climate Action Week
King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event
King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event
The British Monarch can be seen visibly stunned at St James's Palace
King Charles delivers emotional speech at Palace reception with Camilla
King Charles delivers emotional speech at Palace reception with Camilla
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace St James's Palace reception to mark 25th anniversary of Royal Drawing School
Duchess of Edinburgh recalls Countess days with emotional visit
Duchess of Edinburgh recalls Countess days with emotional visit
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie returns to Central School of Ballet for the first time since Royal promotion
Prince William, Princess Kate set for summer family reunion with King Charles
Prince William, Princess Kate set for summer family reunion with King Charles
The Prince and Princess of Wales plan to spend time at their Norfolk residence before joining King Charles
Prince William meets 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists during eco-focused event
Prince William meets 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists during eco-focused event
The Prince of Wales attended the London Climate Action Week earlier this week