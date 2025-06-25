King Felipe holds urgent meeting with trustees after attending summit

King Felipe held a meeting with the COTEC Board of Trustees after attending a special summit.
On Thursday, June 24, the Spanish monarch presided over Cotec's annual innovation summit, an event that brings together key players in the national innovation ecosystem each year.
He also held a meeting with members of the COTEC Foundation on the same say before gracing the Padre Soler building for the COTEC annual gala.
During the summit, Felipe delivered a powerful speech, addressing the higher authorities.
As per Royal Family website, he said, “This year, Cotec has sought to highlight an intergenerational perspective, adding it to its traditional approach. And it has been a complete success because the way young people interact with the world is always innovative.”
His Majesty added, “The Yearbook has listened to you. Today we all did. And you have impressed us with your lucid and committed perspective. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to meet you."
At the event, King Felipe was accompanied by the Minister of Science, Innovation, and Universities, Diana Morant; the President of La Rioja, Gonzalo Capellán; the Rector of the Carlos III University of Madrid, Ángel Arias Hernández and the President of the Board of Trustees of the COTEC Foundation, Cristina Garmendia.