King Willem-Alexander joins ranks of global leaders at NATO gathering

King Willem-Alexander along with his wife Queen Maxima marked a major milestone as they hosted a Nato Summit.

Taking to an Instagram account on Tuesday, the Dutch King and the Queen shared the glimpses of a two-day meeting at the Huis Ten Bosch Palace.

The Palace shared the post along with a King Willem-Alexander’s message, “It was a great pleasure to receive you this evening at Huis Ten Bosch Palace.”

He added, “May future historians recognise the 2025 NATO Summit as a milestone. The Summit where we made groundbreaking decisions and where we took responsibility together for the preservation of peace, freedom and the rule of law.”


Expressing his wish, the King noted, “I wish you wisdom in your deliberations tomorrow and I have every confidence that they will result in a NATO that is stronger than ever.’ – King Willem-Alexander.”

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima can be seen standing along with, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other global leaders.

At a summit King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were joined by their 21-year-old daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia.’

