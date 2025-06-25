Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns head in special tiara at Royal Palace 

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway sparkled in diamonds at the Royal Palace in Oslo.
The princess attended the gala dinner, which was hosted by her grandparents King Harald V and Queen Sonja for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.
Her parents, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and the King's sister, Princess Astrid, also attended the event.
According to the Norwegian Royal House, it has been 41 years since the last time a French president paid an official visit to Norway.
For the dinner, Princess Ingrid was slipped into a red off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown and one white opera glove.
The one-glove wardrobe choice was seemingly so that the young Royal could greet dignitaries in attendance properly.
She paired the stunning dress with diamond and pearl earrings and a diamond necklace as well as a bracelet featuring Queen Maud’s badge of the Royal Order of Victoria & Albert.
The 21-year-old princess put the final touch with her great-great-grandmother Princess Ingeborg's diamond and pearl tiara, which she received as her 18th birthday gift in 2022.
The princess is second in line to the Norwegian throne, after her father, Crown Prince Haakon.
Last month, the Norwegian Royal House announced that the Crown Prince's daughter will begin her studies at the University of Sydney in August.
She will be pursuing a three-year degree in political economy and international relations.