Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' plans to host Donald Trump for UK tour

King Charles III is reportedly ready to welcome the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump, for the upcoming United Kingdom tour.
According to GB News, an insider has recently revealed that the 76-year-old British monarch sent a special invitation, known as the Manu Regia, to The White House last week.
"His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year," the tipster disclosed.
The source additionally noted that the official preparations for Trump's official UK visit have begun in Buckingham Palace.
When will Donald Trump visit UK?
As per the official documents, His Majesty and his wife, Queen Camilla, will host a lavish event inside the Palace for the 47th elected President of the USA and his First Lady in September 2025.
What King Charles and Donald Trump are expected to discuss during key UK visit
During this visit, the King and Trump will prioritize strengthening UK-US ties and also highlight the political instability in multiple regions of the world.
King Charles, who also serves as head of state for Canada, has continued to welcome the 79-year-old USA President to the UK, despite his threats to Canada due to the political unrest between the two states.
The visit will include ceremonial treatment, marking an unprecedented second state visit by the US President.