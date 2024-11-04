Sci-Tech

TikTok faces legal action in France over harmful content for kids

Lawsuit alleges the short video platform for exposing teenagers to suicide, help-harm, and eating disorder videos

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
TikTok faces legal action in France over childrens exposure to harmful content
TikTok faces legal action in France over children's exposure to harmful content

Seven French families have sued TikTok for exposing their kids to harmful content that has led two children to take their own lives.

According to Reuters, the lawyer of the seven French families said on Monday, November 4, 2024, that the parents of teenagers have filed a lawsuit against the media giant after two kids took their own lives at the age of 15 subsequent to watching self-harm videos on the social media platform.

Lawyer Laure Boutron-Marmion told broadcaster France Info that the lawsuit alleges the TikTok algorithm exposed seven teenagers to the video promoting self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders.

She further added, “The parents want TikTok's legal liability to be recognized in court. This is a commercial company offering a product to consumers who are, in addition, minors. They must, therefore, answer for the product's shortcomings."

The families of seven adolescents are taking joint legal action against the app in the Créteil judicial court, marking it as the first such grouped case in Europe.

Furthermore, like other social media platforms, TikTok has been continuously facing criticism and legal action over its content policy and algorithm.

Similarly, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram are facing hundreds of lawsuits in the United States alleging them of damaging the mental health of children and making them social media addicts.

To note, Tik Tok has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

